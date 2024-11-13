Exploring 'One Health' at the India International Trade Fair
The Union Health Ministry's pavilion at the India International Trade Fair will spotlight the 'One Health' approach, emphasizing the links between human, animal, plant, and ecosystem health. The exhibit includes educational stalls, interactive zones, and screenings, aiming to promote a comprehensive understanding of health and wellness.
The Union Health Ministry is set to unveil its Health Pavilion at the 43rd India International Trade Fair, focusing on the 'One Health' theme. This initiative underscores the interconnectedness of health across humans, animals, plants, and the ecosystem.
Dr. V K Paul from NITI Aayog will inaugurate the pavilion on November 14. It will feature 39 stalls displaying significant health programs, aiming to show India's healthcare accomplishments across various life stages.
Visitors can engage in activities like screenings and interactive games while gaining insights into health challenges and solutions. The pavilion also houses innovative exhibits and a kids' zone blending learning with entertainment.
