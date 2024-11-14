Post-Election Spike: Birth Control and Sterilization Requests Surge Amid Fears

In the immediate aftermath of Donald Trump's re-election, healthcare professionals across the country are witnessing a notable rise in requests for long-term birth control and permanent sterilization procedures.

Dr. Clayton Alfonso noted that patients seem driven by concerns over potential policy changes impacting their contraceptive choices. Reports corroborate these observations with companies detailing significant hikes in sales of emergency contraception and abortion pills, following a similar trend observed in 2016 and after the overturning of Roe vs Wade in 2022.

Experts attribute this surge to widespread fears about possible future restrictions on contraceptives, as anti-abortion advocates push for tighter regulations. However, President Trump's stance on this matter remains ambiguous, with mixed messages emanating from recent media interactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)