AIUDF Protests Against Health Minister in Assam Assembly
AIUDF legislators in Assam's assembly protested against Health Minister Ashok Singhal over his alleged comments against Bengali-speaking Muslims. A breach of privilege motion was proposed but disallowed. The controversy revolves around Singhal's remarks, which reportedly indicated the community would be excluded from government schemes.
Guwahati
Legislators from the opposition All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) staged a protest in the Assam assembly, demanding action against Health Minister Ashok Singhal for his alleged derogatory remarks towards Bengali-speaking Muslims.
The session was disrupted and Speaker Biswajit Daimary adjourned the proceedings for 20 minutes following the uproar.
AIUDF MLA Rafiqul Islam pressed for a breach of privilege motion, which was rejected by the Speaker on technical grounds, despite Islam's assertion that the minister's comments showed bias against an entire community.
