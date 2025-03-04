AIUDF Protests Against Health Minister in Assam Assembly

Legislators from the opposition All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) staged a protest in the Assam assembly, demanding action against Health Minister Ashok Singhal for his alleged derogatory remarks towards Bengali-speaking Muslims.

The session was disrupted and Speaker Biswajit Daimary adjourned the proceedings for 20 minutes following the uproar.

AIUDF MLA Rafiqul Islam pressed for a breach of privilege motion, which was rejected by the Speaker on technical grounds, despite Islam's assertion that the minister's comments showed bias against an entire community.

(With inputs from agencies.)