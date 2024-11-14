Global Health: Big Pharma Deals, Diabetes Epidemic, and Opioid Cases

EU antitrust regulators are soliciting feedback from competitors and customers regarding Novo Holdings' proposed $16.5 billion acquisition of Catalent. As the controlling shareholder of Novo Nordisk, a leading Danish pharmaceutical company, the takeover emerges amidst rising profits from its popular weight-loss drug, Wegovy.

In the U.S., Baltimore has secured a $266 million legal victory against major drug distributors McKesson and Cencora. The lawsuit accused them of exacerbating the opioid addiction epidemic, with a jury finding McKesson responsible for $192 million and Cencora for $74 million.

Emergent health concerns include a study revealing over 800 million adults with diabetes, half of whom remain untreated. Meanwhile, Russia reports interest in its mpox vaccine from African and former Soviet countries, indicating ongoing global public health challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)