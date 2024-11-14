Left Menu

Global Health: Big Pharma Deals, Diabetes Epidemic, and Opioid Cases

A summary of current health news details EU regulators probing Novo Nordisk's $16.5 billion Catalent takeover, Amgen's dismissal of bone density concerns, Baltimore's $266 million opioid case win, FDA approvals, and diabetes findings. The news highlights the health sector's ongoing challenges and developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 10:29 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 10:29 IST
EU antitrust regulators are soliciting feedback from competitors and customers regarding Novo Holdings' proposed $16.5 billion acquisition of Catalent. As the controlling shareholder of Novo Nordisk, a leading Danish pharmaceutical company, the takeover emerges amidst rising profits from its popular weight-loss drug, Wegovy.

In the U.S., Baltimore has secured a $266 million legal victory against major drug distributors McKesson and Cencora. The lawsuit accused them of exacerbating the opioid addiction epidemic, with a jury finding McKesson responsible for $192 million and Cencora for $74 million.

Emergent health concerns include a study revealing over 800 million adults with diabetes, half of whom remain untreated. Meanwhile, Russia reports interest in its mpox vaccine from African and former Soviet countries, indicating ongoing global public health challenges.

