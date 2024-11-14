Controversy Over Novo Nordisk's Phased-Out Insulin Pens
Novo Nordisk is phasing out human insulin pens to focus on its newer diabetes and obesity medicines, sparking protests and concerns over access in low-income countries. Modern insulin, preferred in wealthy nations, contrasts with the reliance on human insulin in poorer regions.
Novo Nordisk has announced plans to phase out human insulin pens, focusing instead on manufacturing newer diabetes and obesity treatments. The pharmaceutical giant, which has not disclosed a precise timeline, will continue offering human insulin in vials.
The move has drawn criticism, notably from Medecins Sans Frontieres and advocacy group T1 International, citing a double standard as wealthier nations increasingly use analogue insulin. Meanwhile, the reliance on human insulin persists in less affluent countries due to cost and manufacturing challenges associated with analogue versions.
In response to public outcry, particularly in South Africa, Novo Nordisk is engaging with local health authorities to ensure continued access to necessary treatments. Despite criticism, the company acknowledges the difficulties these changes may pose and is working to address patient concerns.
