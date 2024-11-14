Controversy Over Novo Nordisk's Phased-Out Insulin Pens

Novo Nordisk has announced plans to phase out human insulin pens, focusing instead on manufacturing newer diabetes and obesity treatments. The pharmaceutical giant, which has not disclosed a precise timeline, will continue offering human insulin in vials.

The move has drawn criticism, notably from Medecins Sans Frontieres and advocacy group T1 International, citing a double standard as wealthier nations increasingly use analogue insulin. Meanwhile, the reliance on human insulin persists in less affluent countries due to cost and manufacturing challenges associated with analogue versions.

In response to public outcry, particularly in South Africa, Novo Nordisk is engaging with local health authorities to ensure continued access to necessary treatments. Despite criticism, the company acknowledges the difficulties these changes may pose and is working to address patient concerns.

