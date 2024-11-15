Left Menu

Advocates Urge Price Slash for Key Mpox Test Amid African Outbreak

Global health advocates have appealed to the makers of a crucial mpox diagnostic test to cut its cost from $20 to $5 per test. The current price hinders testing in poorer nations, exacerbating the mpox outbreak in places like the Democratic Republic of Congo, according to notable NGOs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 11:30 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 11:30 IST
Advocates Urge Price Slash for Key Mpox Test Amid African Outbreak
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global health advocates are calling for the price of a critical diagnostic test for mpox to be slashed from $20 to $5 to aid low testing rates in economically disadvantaged countries severely impacted by the virus.

Celpehid's GeneXpert mpox test, approved by the World Health Organization for emergency use, is too costly for some nations, such as the Democratic Republic of Congo. The outbreak in Congo, once designated a public health emergency by WHO, has since spread regionally, causing severe health impacts.

The WHO identified a rising trend in African mpox cases, though reports suggest stabilization in some areas of Congo. Activists, including Public Citizen and Médecins Sans Frontières, urge Cepheid to lower prices and focus supplies on African countries. Cepheid's test machines are pivotal as they are widely available for tuberculosis testing, highlighting the necessity for more affordable mpox test prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024