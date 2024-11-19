Tragic Turn at Hyundai: Workers' Fatal Accident Sparks Inquiry

Three Hyundai Motor employees lost their lives during a car testing procedure at the company's Ulsan plant, prompting an investigation by South Korean authorities. The incident involved two researchers and occurred in a testing chamber at the facility, which happens to be Hyundai's most significant production site.

Local police, along with the labour ministry, have joined forces to investigate the tragic incident. Initial media reports suggested that the workers suffocated while performing test procedures. As of now, Hyundai has not released an official statement regarding the matter.

The Ulsan plant is not only Hyundai's largest manufacturing site but also a key player in the company's shift toward electric vehicles, with a new plant dedicated to EV production under construction since late last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)