Global Health Updates: Emerging Vaccines, Legal Rulings, and Sector Insights
Recent health news highlights include WHO's emergency listing of a mpox vaccine, Pfizer's legal setback in recouping settlement funds, a Wyoming judge protecting abortion rights, insights from healthcare executives on IPO trends, and Merck's new Keytruda formulation. Additionally, Italian health workers strike over pay and conditions.
The World Health Organization has officially listed a vaccine by KM Biologics for mpox for emergency use, marking it the second such vaccine to receive approval. The decision comes after a new virus variant spread in Africa, prompting the WHO to declare a global public health emergency.
Tuesday saw a significant legal ruling as a federal judge denied Pfizer's claim to recover $75.2 million from an SEC insider trading settlement. The court's decision centered on the position that the pharmaceutical giant, having acquired Wyeth, did not qualify as a victim in the cited securities violations.
On Monday, a Wyoming judge upheld abortion rights, averting the state's stringent abortion bans for the present. The judicial ruling stated that the prohibitions contravened the state constitution's protection of individual healthcare choices.
