Global Health Updates: Emerging Vaccines, Legal Rulings, and Sector Insights

Recent health news highlights include WHO's emergency listing of a mpox vaccine, Pfizer's legal setback in recouping settlement funds, a Wyoming judge protecting abortion rights, insights from healthcare executives on IPO trends, and Merck's new Keytruda formulation. Additionally, Italian health workers strike over pay and conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 18:30 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 18:30 IST
The World Health Organization has officially listed a vaccine by KM Biologics for mpox for emergency use, marking it the second such vaccine to receive approval. The decision comes after a new virus variant spread in Africa, prompting the WHO to declare a global public health emergency.

Tuesday saw a significant legal ruling as a federal judge denied Pfizer's claim to recover $75.2 million from an SEC insider trading settlement. The court's decision centered on the position that the pharmaceutical giant, having acquired Wyeth, did not qualify as a victim in the cited securities violations.

On Monday, a Wyoming judge upheld abortion rights, averting the state's stringent abortion bans for the present. The judicial ruling stated that the prohibitions contravened the state constitution's protection of individual healthcare choices.

