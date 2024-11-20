Global Health Updates: Emerging Vaccines, Legal Rulings, and Sector Insights

The World Health Organization has officially listed a vaccine by KM Biologics for mpox for emergency use, marking it the second such vaccine to receive approval. The decision comes after a new virus variant spread in Africa, prompting the WHO to declare a global public health emergency.

Tuesday saw a significant legal ruling as a federal judge denied Pfizer's claim to recover $75.2 million from an SEC insider trading settlement. The court's decision centered on the position that the pharmaceutical giant, having acquired Wyeth, did not qualify as a victim in the cited securities violations.

On Monday, a Wyoming judge upheld abortion rights, averting the state's stringent abortion bans for the present. The judicial ruling stated that the prohibitions contravened the state constitution's protection of individual healthcare choices.

