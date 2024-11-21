WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus Released After Hospital Stay in Rio
WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was discharged from Hospital Samaritano Barra da Tijuca in Rio de Janeiro after spending a night under observation. Tedros was hospitalized with symptoms of labyrinthitis and hypertensive crisis during the G20 summit in Rio. He is now stable after undergoing necessary tests.
World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has been released from Rio de Janeiro's Hospital Samaritano Barra da Tijuca following a night of observation, the hospital confirmed.
Tedros was admitted Wednesday afternoon after displaying symptoms indicative of labyrinthitis and a hypertensive crisis. Necessary tests revealed no serious issues, resulting in his discharge Thursday morning. Initial reports from O Globo indicated Tedros sought medical attention midweek after appearing unwell during the ongoing G20 summit.
Earlier, on the sidelines of the summit, Tedros was evaluated by on-duty health professionals and given medication for high blood pressure. The G20 summit concluded with global leaders emphasizing collaboration on climate change, poverty alleviation, and tax reforms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
