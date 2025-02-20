G20 Summit in South Africa: Navigating Discord Amid Global Tensions

Foreign ministers from the G20's leading economies convened in South Africa to address growing global tensions, particularly the Ukraine war and trade grievances. This meeting, notable for the absence of U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, highlighted the group's ongoing challenges in reaching consensus, with rifts deepening since Russia's 2022 Ukraine invasion.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, holding the rotating G20 presidency, emphasized the importance of addressing issues like climate change and inequality. He urged the wealthier nations to support less-responsible countries and called for debt sustainability for low-income nations. Ramaphosa's remarks underlined South Africa's intent to amplify the voices of poorer countries in the global arena.

The U.S. chose not to attend due to disagreements over the agenda, presenting an opportunity for China to increase its influence, particularly in the Global South. As China seeks to capitalize on transatlantic cracks, its foreign ministry stressed the necessity for strong relations with the EU amid escalating geopolitical rifts.

