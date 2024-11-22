Unraveling Longevity: MapmyGenome's Breakthrough in Genetic Research

MapmyGenome, a leader in genetic testing and personalized health solutions, has released groundbreaking research in NPJ Aging, examining genetic factors underpinning longevity in Indians. The study, titled 'Genetic Variants Associated with Longevity in Long-Living Indians,' identifies key variants associated with healthy aging and disease resistance, using data from the extensive GenomegaDB database.

By comparing individuals aged 85 and older with younger controls, researchers found genes linked to a slower heart rate and reduced risks of osteoporosis, schizophrenia, and anxiety. Conversely, variants linked to atrial fibrillation and biliary disorders were less common. The study highlights the FOXO3A gene, significant for longevity in diverse populations.

This research represents a critical advancement, offering insights into genetic longevity mechanisms. It underscores the role of oxidative stress, DNA repair, and energy regulation in aging. MapmyGenome aims to continue expanding longevity research, empowering personalized health management strategies for age-related diseases.

(With inputs from agencies.)