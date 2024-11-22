Left Menu

Unraveling Longevity: MapmyGenome's Breakthrough in Genetic Research

MapmyGenome's latest study in NPJ Aging examines genetic factors contributing to longevity in Indians. Analyzing data from GenomegaDB, the research highlights genetic variants linked to healthy aging. Key findings reveal genes aiding disease resistance and CEL age-specific variations, furthering global longevity studies through personalized health insights and future genetic research.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-11-2024 10:43 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 10:43 IST
Unraveling Longevity: MapmyGenome's Breakthrough in Genetic Research
  • Country:
  • India

MapmyGenome, a leader in genetic testing and personalized health solutions, has released groundbreaking research in NPJ Aging, examining genetic factors underpinning longevity in Indians. The study, titled 'Genetic Variants Associated with Longevity in Long-Living Indians,' identifies key variants associated with healthy aging and disease resistance, using data from the extensive GenomegaDB database.

By comparing individuals aged 85 and older with younger controls, researchers found genes linked to a slower heart rate and reduced risks of osteoporosis, schizophrenia, and anxiety. Conversely, variants linked to atrial fibrillation and biliary disorders were less common. The study highlights the FOXO3A gene, significant for longevity in diverse populations.

This research represents a critical advancement, offering insights into genetic longevity mechanisms. It underscores the role of oxidative stress, DNA repair, and energy regulation in aging. MapmyGenome aims to continue expanding longevity research, empowering personalized health management strategies for age-related diseases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024