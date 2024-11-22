Tragic Loss: Australian Teenager Dies from Tainted Alcohol Poisoning

An Australian teenager fell victim to tainted alcohol poisoning in Laos, marking the second fatality among young Australians in this tragic incident. Holly Bowles, 19, passed away after being in critical condition at a hospital in Bangkok.

The Bowles family expressed their sorrow in a statement to Australian media, saying, “We are so sad to say that our beautiful girl Holly is now at peace.” This follows the previous death of her friend, 19-year-old Bianca Jones.

The incident has also claimed the lives of a British woman, an American man, and two Danish tourists, highlighting the dangerous situation in a popular backpacker destination in Laos.

