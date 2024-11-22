Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Australian Teenager Dies from Tainted Alcohol Poisoning

Two Australian teenagers tragically died after consuming tainted alcohol in Laos. Holly Bowles, 19, succumbed to her illness after being hospitalized in Bangkok. Her death follows the earlier passing of her friend, Bianca Jones. This incident also affected a British woman, an American man, and two Danish tourists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 22-11-2024 14:15 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 14:08 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Thailand

An Australian teenager fell victim to tainted alcohol poisoning in Laos, marking the second fatality among young Australians in this tragic incident. Holly Bowles, 19, passed away after being in critical condition at a hospital in Bangkok.

The Bowles family expressed their sorrow in a statement to Australian media, saying, “We are so sad to say that our beautiful girl Holly is now at peace.” This follows the previous death of her friend, 19-year-old Bianca Jones.

The incident has also claimed the lives of a British woman, an American man, and two Danish tourists, highlighting the dangerous situation in a popular backpacker destination in Laos.

