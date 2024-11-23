Trump's Bold FDA Pick: Martin Makary's Mission for Change

Donald Trump has made an unconventional choice for the Food and Drug Administration by nominating Martin Makary, a surgeon and author from Johns Hopkins Hospital. Known for his outspoken stance against 'massive overtreatment' in the U.S., Makary is set to lead reforms at the world's top drug regulatory agency.

Announcing his decision on Friday, Trump emphasized the need for Makary's leadership to 'course-correct' and streamline operations at the FDA. Charged with overseeing drug regulations and ensuring the safety of food, tobacco, and cosmetics, the FDA plays a crucial role in America's vast healthcare market.

Makary, who has expressed opposition to COVID vaccine mandates, is expected to cut through bureaucratic red tape to expedite access to essential medical treatments. Analysts speculate that his industry-critical approach could prompt cautious scrutiny of drugs with ambiguous benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)