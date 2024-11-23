Left Menu

Trump's Bold FDA Pick: Martin Makary's Mission for Change

Donald Trump has nominated Dr. Martin Makary, a vocal critic of 'massive overtreatment,' to lead the FDA. Known for opposing vaccine mandates but advocating reform in medical practices, Makary aims to reduce bureaucratic red tape and ensure effective medical treatments reach the public without undue delay.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 07:43 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 07:43 IST
Trump's Bold FDA Pick: Martin Makary's Mission for Change

Donald Trump has made an unconventional choice for the Food and Drug Administration by nominating Martin Makary, a surgeon and author from Johns Hopkins Hospital. Known for his outspoken stance against 'massive overtreatment' in the U.S., Makary is set to lead reforms at the world's top drug regulatory agency.

Announcing his decision on Friday, Trump emphasized the need for Makary's leadership to 'course-correct' and streamline operations at the FDA. Charged with overseeing drug regulations and ensuring the safety of food, tobacco, and cosmetics, the FDA plays a crucial role in America's vast healthcare market.

Makary, who has expressed opposition to COVID vaccine mandates, is expected to cut through bureaucratic red tape to expedite access to essential medical treatments. Analysts speculate that his industry-critical approach could prompt cautious scrutiny of drugs with ambiguous benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024