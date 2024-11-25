Bond Market Battles: Navigating US Debt and Trump's Fiscal Ambitions

The bond market is signaling caution as U.S. Republicans plan to extend tax cuts and increase national debt, with estimated additional costs of $4 trillion over a decade. Experts warn this could lead to higher borrowing costs and exacerbate the already significant Treasury debt.

While the Trump administration argues that these measures will fuel economic growth and eventually offset revenue losses, financial markets are wary of inflation. The bond market's reactions have already led to increased yields on long-term Treasuries, impacting mortgage, car loan, and credit card interest rates.

Republicans remain optimistic that fiscal expansion will counteract these concerns, but managing the rising debt burden while keeping market confidence intact is a significant challenge facing Congress and the incoming Treasury leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)