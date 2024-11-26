RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Hospitalized for Observation Due to Acidity

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das was admitted to a hospital in Chennai following an episode of acidity, a bank spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday.

According to the spokesperson, Das is recovering well and is set to be discharged within 2-3 hours. There is no cause for alarm, they assured.

The incident highlights concerns regarding the health and wellbeing of top financial officials while reassuring the public of his stable condition.

