RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Hospitalized for Observation Due to Acidity
Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das was admitted to a Chennai hospital due to acidity. He is stable and expected to be discharged soon, as there is no cause for concern according to a bank spokesperson's statement.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 09:28 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 09:28 IST
Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das was admitted to a hospital in Chennai following an episode of acidity, a bank spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday.
According to the spokesperson, Das is recovering well and is set to be discharged within 2-3 hours. There is no cause for alarm, they assured.
The incident highlights concerns regarding the health and wellbeing of top financial officials while reassuring the public of his stable condition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
