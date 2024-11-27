Tragic Ambulance Shortage in Palghar: A Call for Urgent Healthcare Reform

A pregnant woman in Maharashtra's Palghar district tragically died while being transported to a hospital in a basic ambulance lacking oxygen and vital medical facilities, according to authorities.

Dr. Ramdas Marad, Palghar's Civil Surgeon, highlighted ongoing appeals to authorities about the absence of specialized ambulances. He emphasized that the woman, suffering from Intrauterine Fetal Death, could have survived with earlier medical intervention. Persistent issues with privately-operated 108 emergency services, often due to high demand, exacerbated the situation.

Local leaders, including MP Dr. Hemant Savara and CPI (M) leader Vinod Nikole, criticized the government for inadequate healthcare initiatives in tribal areas, urging immediate reforms to prevent future tragedies. The incident underscores a dire need for improved healthcare infrastructure in rural Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)