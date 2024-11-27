New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum revealed that communication between her administration and U.S. officials is ongoing after a New World Screwworm outbreak was detected late last week.

The emergence of the infestation has led the United States to temporarily suspend imports of Mexican cattle, impacting trade between the two countries.

"We hope it will be resolved this week," Sheinbaum stated during a morning press conference, expressing optimism for a swift resolution to the situation.

