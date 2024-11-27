WHO Launches Regional Validation Committee to Eliminate Mother-to-Child Transmission of HIV, Syphilis, and Hepatitis B in Africa

The World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for Africa has launched a Regional Validation Committee aimed at eliminating mother-to-child transmission (MTCT) of HIV, syphilis, and hepatitis B. This initiative represents a major step in safeguarding the health of mothers and children across the African continent, with the ultimate goal of ensuring healthier futures for all.

The newly established Regional Validation Committee will play a key role in verifying the accuracy, content, and quality of the national reports submitted by African countries working towards the elimination of these three infections. The committee's task is to assess whether countries meet the rigorous elimination goals for HIV, syphilis, and hepatitis B through a transparent process that includes evaluating national, regional, and global indicators, ensuring that progress is measurable and impactful.

The validation process follows standardized criteria, which include four foundational requirements:

Data Quality: Ensuring accurate and reliable data collection and reporting.

Programmes: Effective national programs that address the prevention and treatment of these infections.

Laboratory Quality: Robust systems to support accurate diagnostic and monitoring processes.

Human Rights, Gender Equality, and Community Engagement: Ensuring the involvement of communities and addressing gender disparities to ensure that interventions reach all affected populations.

The inaugural meeting of the Regional Validation Committee took place in Brazzaville, Congo on 25–26 November 2024. The committee consists of experts and representatives from Botswana, Cameroon, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, Uganda, the United States, and Zimbabwe. Their work is pivotal in guiding African countries toward the successful elimination of mother-to-child transmission (MTCT) of HIV, syphilis, and hepatitis B.

Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa, emphasized that the establishment of this committee demonstrates the commitment of African nations to ending the transmission of these critical infections. "The establishment of the committee reflects the scale of our commitment to supporting Member States and recognizing their progress towards the triple elimination of these significant public health threats," Dr. Moeti said.

Notable Progress and Challenges

The African region has already made significant strides in addressing HIV, with more than 21.3 million people now receiving life-saving antiretroviral treatment. In Eastern and Southern Africa, approximately 90% of pregnant women are now receiving antiretroviral therapy to protect their babies from HIV. Despite these advancements, challenges persist, particularly in West and Central Africa (WCA), where progress in eliminating mother-to-child transmission of HIV, syphilis, and hepatitis B has been slower.

The Regional Validation Committee will carefully review national reports, identify any gaps, and provide technical support to countries to meet the rigorous criteria for elimination. This will involve collaboration with countries to address challenges, build stronger health systems, and ensure that every aspect of the elimination process is properly validated.

Guided by WHO's Framework for Triple Elimination

The committee's work will be guided by the WHO Framework for Triple Elimination, which lays out a structured, tiered approach to certification with three levels: bronze, silver, and gold. Countries that achieve these milestones serve as shining examples of what can be accomplished through collaboration and dedication.

Botswana has already achieved silver-tier status for HIV elimination, while Namibia has made significant progress in the elimination of both hepatitis B and HIV. These countries stand as testaments to the effectiveness of the framework and the potential for success when nations prioritize the health of their citizens and collaborate on shared health goals.

“The triple elimination agenda is part of our collective efforts toward ending diseases in Africa and articulates the vision and strategy for multi-disease burden reduction for the region,” Dr. Moeti said.

The WHO Regional Validation Committee’s work is expected to not only accelerate progress toward eliminating mother-to-child transmission of HIV, syphilis, and hepatitis B but also strengthen health systems across Africa and build momentum towards ending the transmission of other preventable diseases in the future.