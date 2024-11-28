Left Menu

Calm After the Storm: French Bonds Steady Amid Volatile Markets

French government bonds remained steady as markets recovered from a major sell-off that increased the risk premium against German bonds. Christine Lagarde warned against a global trade war, and there is rising political tension in France with public dissent against Prime Minister Michel Barnier's government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 28-11-2024 13:13 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 13:13 IST
Calm After the Storm: French Bonds Steady Amid Volatile Markets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

French government bonds demonstrated stability on Thursday as markets regained composure following a notable sell-off. This downturn had previously elevated the risk premium of French bonds over German equivalents to levels reminiscent of the 2012 debt crisis.

The subdued trading day, influenced by the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday, kept bond yields nearly unchanged. ECB President Christine Lagarde emphasized that a global trade war benefits no one, as European markets braced for potential U.S. tariffs under President-elect Donald Trump.

In domestic politics, Prime Minister Michel Barnier faces considerable opposition against his budget, with more than 50% of the French public desiring a government change. Meanwhile, French bond yields approached parity with Greek bonds, a notable economic development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Private School Admissions: Everything You Need to Know

Delhi's Private School Admissions: Everything You Need to Know

 India
2
Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

 Portugal
3
New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

 Global
4
Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Market Volatility Shapes Hotel Efficiency in Malaysia

CAR's Climate Resilience Blueprint: A Path to Sustainable Growth

Technological Decoupling: How U.S. Sanctions Shape China’s Innovation Future

Guinea-Bissau's Roadmap to Climate Resilience and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024