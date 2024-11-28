Australia's Groundbreaking Social Media Ban for Children Under 16: A Controversial Move

In a landmark move, Australia has approved a ban prohibiting children under the age of 16 from accessing social media platforms, emerging as one of the world's toughest regulations targeting Big Tech firms. This legislation, debated passionately across the country, compels major companies such as Meta, TikTok, and others to comply or face substantial financial penalties reaching A$49.5 million.

The Social Media Minimum Age bill propels Australia into the global spotlight as a test case for governmental attempts to curb social media's impact on youth mental health. Unlike other nations, Australia's approach is absolute, disallowing minors without parental permission. While the legislation successfully passed through parliament, it did not come without challenges, including opposition from privacy advocates and child rights groups.

The upcoming implementation in January, mere months before Prime Minister Anthony Albanese faces re-election, also raises diplomatic tensions, particularly with the U.S., where figures like Elon Musk have expressed concerns. Despite criticism, widespread public support exists in Australia, driven by media campaigns underscoring the societal desire to safeguard children from digital harm.

(With inputs from agencies.)