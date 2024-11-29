Left Menu

AYUSH's Nature Testing Campaign in Himachal's Hamirpur: A Step Towards Better Health

The AYUSH department launched a month-long nature testing campaign in Himachal's Hamirpur district on November 25. Led by District AYUSH Officer Brijnandan Sharma, the initiative aims to promote Ayurvedic health diagnostics by starting with district officials, inspiring the public to participate for improved health management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur | Updated: 29-11-2024 14:39 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 14:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The AYUSH department has initiated a month-long nature testing campaign in Hamirpur district, Himachal Pradesh, under its statewide health initiative, according to official reports. The campaign, aimed at promoting Ayurvedic health diagnostics, kicked off on November 25 and will run through December 25.

In a notable start, District AYUSH Officer Brijnandan Sharma, alongside other department doctors, led by administering nature testing to Deputy Commissioner Amarjit Singh and Superintendent of Police Bhagat Singh Thakur. This approach was intended to underline the significance of the Ayurvedic diagnostic process.

The involved officials emphasized nature testing's benefits, citing it as a method to understand one's body better and make informed health and dietary decisions. Officer Sharma asserted that beginning the campaign with prominent district officials would motivate the public to engage actively in the health-check initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

