India's Battle Against Air Pollution: Policies, Plans and Public Health

India is grappling with the impacts of air pollution on health. Despite inconclusive data linking air pollution directly with diseases, measures are underway, including the National Programme for Climate Change and Human Health, to strengthen the public healthcare system and raise awareness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2024 23:55 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 23:55 IST
Air pollution continues to be a significant concern for India, with government officials acknowledging its complex impact on respiratory health. Despite the recognition, direct correlation with specific diseases remains inconclusive, according to Minister of State for Health, Prataprao Jadhav, who addressed the Lok Sabha recently.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stresses a multifactorial approach to addressing air pollution, including socioeconomic status, immunity, and lifestyle factors. Initiatives like the National Programme on Climate Change and Human Health aim to improve public awareness and adapt the health sector to climate-related challenges.

Efforts also extend to national plans like Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana and the Swachh Bharat Mission, both designed to mitigate pollution's effects. Training programs and public health campaigns continue to play a critical role in equipping officials, healthcare workers, and vulnerable groups to better tackle air pollution and its repercussions on health.

