WHO Report Reveals Slow Progress in Preventing Healthcare-Associated Infections

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 01-12-2024 00:11 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 00:11 IST
Nearly five years since the emergence of COVID-19, the World Health Organization (WHO) has released a comprehensive report revealing slow progress in addressing critical gaps in infection prevention and control (IPC) to combat healthcare-associated infections (HAIs). The report underscores the urgent need for coordinated global efforts to strengthen IPC practices, particularly in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), where patients face up to 20 times higher risk of acquiring infections compared to those in high-income countries (HICs).

Healthcare-associated infections, which prolong hospital stays and contribute to severe complications such as sepsis and antimicrobial resistance (AMR), are a significant global health challenge. WHO Director-General, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, emphasized the ongoing threat of HAIs, stating, “These infections are a daily threat in every hospital and clinic, not only during epidemics and pandemics.”

The report highlights:

Only 6% of countries met all WHO IPC minimum requirements in 2023–2024, far below the target of 90% by 2030.

Patients in LMICs are disproportionately affected, with significantly higher risks of HAIs compared to HICs.

HAIs contribute to an estimated 136 million antibiotic-resistant infections annually, further compounding the global AMR crisis.

Key challenges identified include financial constraints, shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE), and insufficient IPC-trained professionals. In 2023, nearly 25% of countries reported critical PPE shortages, a problem that disproportionately affects LMICs.

“Without urgent action, up to 3.5 million patients could die each year from healthcare-associated infections,” the report warned, citing new WHO and Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) data.

Economic and Health Benefits of Strengthened IPC

The report presents compelling evidence that IPC interventions, when effectively implemented at the national and facility levels, could save millions of lives and yield significant economic benefits. Key findings include:

By 2050, robust IPC measures could avert up to 821,000 deaths annually.

Improved IPC practices could result in up to $112 billion in annual healthcare savings and generate $124 billion in economic gains globally.

Call to Action

WHO has committed to supporting countries in meeting IPC standards by 2030. Dr. Bruce Aylward, WHO Assistant Director-General for Universal Health Coverage, stressed the importance of prioritizing IPC measures, saying, “Fulfilling all IPC minimum requirements at the national and healthcare-facility levels should be a priority for all countries to protect patients and healthcare workers, and prevent unnecessary suffering.”

Additional Measures to Address HAIs

Strengthening WASH Services: Improved access to water, sanitation, and hygiene in health facilities is a cost-effective solution to prevent infections and curb AMR.

Global Collaboration: The report calls for enhanced partnerships between policymakers, IPC professionals, healthcare workers, and international organizations to address resource gaps and share best practices.

Increased Investment: Allocating resources to train IPC professionals and ensure adequate supplies of PPE is critical, particularly in LMICs.

The WHO’s report serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need to address gaps in IPC practices worldwide. With proper interventions, millions of lives can be saved, and significant economic and healthcare benefits can be achieved. However, achieving these goals requires a global commitment to prioritizing IPC at all levels of the healthcare system.

 

