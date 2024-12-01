Global Health Highlights: From China's Hospital Reforms to Mpox Variant

In a significant move, China has approved the setup of wholly foreign-owned hospitals in major cities, excluding those practicing traditional Chinese medicine. This policy aims to modernize healthcare and integrate with public hospitals, according to Xinhua.

Meanwhile, the mpox variant clade Ib has been identified in England, marking the fifth case of this viral form that's linked to a global health advisory issued by the WHO. UK's health security agency states that the public risk remains low.

In sports medicine, WADA is examining the potential effects of frequent carbon monoxide rebreather use. Concerns have risen over its application to boost athletic performance via hemoglobin monitoring. Additionally, Argentina faces challenges as President Milei's spending cuts impact HIV/AIDS treatment resources.

The U.S. Supreme Court is set to review flavored vape product regulations, examining the FDA's legal processes. In the UK, lawmakers have shown initial support for a bill allowing assisted dying for terminally ill patients, fueling a debate on end-of-life choices.

