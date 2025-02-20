Left Menu

United Front of Mothers Applauds Vape Bans: Protecting the Youth

Mothers Against Vaping praises Vietnam, Maldives, and Belgium for enacting vape restrictions, highlighting the health risks of e-cigarettes to youth. Supported by health experts, the group's advocacy focuses on awareness and early intervention, despite challenges in enforcement due to illegal product access and appealing advertising targeting children.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 15:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mothers Against Vaping, a coalition of concerned mothers, has commended Vietnam, Maldives, and Belgium for implementing decisive measures to curb vaping among youth. These nations have introduced bans and restrictions on e-cigarettes and similar devices.

Health authorities and child psychologists have backed these initiatives, underlining the severe health threats that vaping poses to young individuals. Dr. Rajesh Gupta of Fortis Healthcare noted that e-cigarettes efficiently deliver nicotine, fostering addiction among the youth.

While banning such products cannot entirely prevent access, it functions as a deterrent. Experts stress the importance of early intervention and awareness efforts to mitigate vaping's appeal. Notably, Belgium is the first EU nation to ban disposable vapes on grounds of health and environmental protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

