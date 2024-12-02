Left Menu

Unraveling Connections: How Depression Fuels Menstrual Pain

A study by researchers from China and the UK suggests depression as a potential cause, rather than an effect, of menstrual pain. Utilizing Mendelian randomisation techniques, they found depression could increase menstrual pain by 50%. The study advocates for considering mental health in treating reproductive issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2024 12:50 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 12:50 IST
New research from China and the UK suggests that depression may be a cause of menstrual pain rather than an effect. The study, published in the journal Briefings in Bioinformatics, found depression increases the likelihood of experiencing menstrual pain by up to 50%.

Lead author Shuhe Liu, a PhD student at Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University, explained that they used Mendelian randomisation to analyze genetic variations and understand the impact of depression on menstrual pain. The study revealed disturbed sleep, a common symptom of depression, as a significant mediator in this relationship.

The researchers stressed the need for integrating mental health considerations into treatment for reproductive health issues. They aim to improve healthcare by encouraging holistic approaches and personalized treatments for women dealing with both depression and menstrual pain.

