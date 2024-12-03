Indonesia's Islamic Bond Auction: A Partial Success

Indonesia's government managed to collect 8 trillion rupiah ($502 million) from its latest Islamic bond auction, announced the finance ministry.

This figure, however, fell short of the intended target of raising 9 trillion rupiah, highlighting a slight underperformance.

The auction attracted total bids of 13.67 trillion rupiah, down from the 13.85 trillion rupiah that bidders committed at the previous auction held on November 19.

