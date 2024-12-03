Left Menu

Indonesia's Islamic Bond Auction: A Partial Success

Indonesia's recent Islamic bond auction raised 8 trillion rupiah, slightly under the targeted 9 trillion rupiah. The auction saw bids totaling 13.67 trillion rupiah, lower than the 13.85 trillion rupiah received in a previous auction on Nov. 19.

Jakarta | Updated: 03-12-2024 14:28 IST
  • Indonesia

Indonesia's government managed to collect 8 trillion rupiah ($502 million) from its latest Islamic bond auction, announced the finance ministry.

This figure, however, fell short of the intended target of raising 9 trillion rupiah, highlighting a slight underperformance.

The auction attracted total bids of 13.67 trillion rupiah, down from the 13.85 trillion rupiah that bidders committed at the previous auction held on November 19.

(With inputs from agencies.)

