Health Headlines: From Abortion Legislation to Vaccine Preparedness

Idaho's new abortion trafficking law, the first of its kind in the nation, can be enforced in part against adults who lead minors out of state for abortions without parental consent, a federal appeals court decided this week. However, the court blocked enforcement of provisions forbidding recruitment in such cases.

The French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi is launching its highest-ever investment in China, committing approximately 1 billion euros to erect an insulin production hub in Beijing. This move comes amid ongoing trade tensions between China and the European Union, with the plant being located in the Beijing Economic and Technological Development Zone.

In Africa, local officials in the Democratic Republic of the Congo reported on a mysterious disease that claimed 143 lives in the southwestern province. The disease presented with flu-like symptoms, high fevers, and severe headaches, prompting regional health authorities to seek answers and solutions quickly.

(With inputs from agencies.)