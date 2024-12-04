Left Menu

Tragic Incident in Midtown: UnitedHealthcare CEO Fatally Shot

Brian Thompson, CEO of UnitedHealthcare, was shot and killed outside a Hilton hotel in Manhattan on Wednesday morning. The incident led to the early cancellation of UnitedHealthcare's investor meeting. Thompson had been with the company since 2004 and served as CEO for over three years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 04-12-2024 20:45 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 20:45 IST
In a shocking incident, UnitedHealthcare's CEO, Brian Thompson, was fatally shot outside a midtown Manhattan hotel on Wednesday morning. Sources close to the investigation released information under anonymity as they were not authorized to discuss case details.

The police confirmed that a 50-year-old man was shot near the Hilton hotel around 6.45 am, after which the assailant fled. Despite immediate medical attention at a nearby hospital, Thompson could not be saved.

Scheduled for the morning was UnitedHealthcare's annual investor meeting, which was cut short following the tragic event. Thompson, recognized for his leadership since 2004, had an enduring impact on the company, particularly in Medicare Advantage and Medicaid programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

