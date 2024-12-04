Tragic Incident in Midtown: UnitedHealthcare CEO Fatally Shot

In a shocking incident, UnitedHealthcare's CEO, Brian Thompson, was fatally shot outside a midtown Manhattan hotel on Wednesday morning. Sources close to the investigation released information under anonymity as they were not authorized to discuss case details.

The police confirmed that a 50-year-old man was shot near the Hilton hotel around 6.45 am, after which the assailant fled. Despite immediate medical attention at a nearby hospital, Thompson could not be saved.

Scheduled for the morning was UnitedHealthcare's annual investor meeting, which was cut short following the tragic event. Thompson, recognized for his leadership since 2004, had an enduring impact on the company, particularly in Medicare Advantage and Medicaid programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)