Sikkim Tourism minister flags off 212 km mountain biking expedition

Sikkim Tourism minister Tshering Thendup Bhutia on Friday flagged off the 'Tour De Sikkim', a mountain biking expedition.

The minister wished the riders a safe journey and expressed his appreciation for their enthusiasm. He emphasised the health benefits of cycling and encouraged everyone to take in the breathtaking scenery that Sikkim has to offer.

Forty riders from all over the country are participating in the mountain biking expedition.

The three-day-long mountain biking expedition will traverse the iconic Silk Route, offering participants breathtaking views and challenging terrains. The journey will include overnight camping at Gnathang valley on the first day and Rorathang on the second, culminating at MG Marg, Gangtok, on Sunday. The event will cover an impressive distance of nearly 212 km.

This initiative highlights the adventure tourism potential of Sikkim while promoting eco-friendly exploration of the region's rich cultural and natural heritage.

This expedition is being organised through a collaborative effort involving the Sikkim government's Department of Tourism and Civil Aviation, the Indian Himalayan Centre for Adventure and Eco-Tourism (ICHAE), and the Cycling Association of Sikkim.

The minister extended his gratitude to the ICHAE team and the tourism department for their joint efforts in organising such a remarkable event.

