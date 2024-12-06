Left Menu

Govt lists steps taken under National TB Elimination Programme in LS

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2024 17:55 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 17:55 IST
Govt lists steps taken under National TB Elimination Programme in LS
  • India

The interventions under the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP) have been re-strategised to reduce tuberculosis cases and mortality through targeted interventions, free services, private sector engagement, enhanced diagnostics, and comprehensive support for vulnerable populations, the Lok Sabha was informed on Friday.

The World Health Organization's (WHO) Global TB Report 2024 shows India accounted for 26 per cent of global TB cases and deaths in 2023, Minister of State for Health, Anupriya Patel, said in a written reply in the Lower House.

The Union Health Ministry through the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) conducted a National TB Prevalence Survey in 20 states and group of states to assess the burden of TB at sub-national levels, Patel said.

The prevalence of all forms of TB cases for all ages was reported at 312 per lakh population in the country, she said.

''Based on the prevalence survey, NTEP interventions have been re-strategised to focus on vulnerable populations to reduce TB incidence and mortality,'' the minister said.

The interventions/steps that have been taken under the programme include targeted interventions in high TB burden areas through state and district specific strategic plans, provision of free drugs and diagnostics to TB patients, and active TB case-finding through campaigns in key vulnerable and co-morbid populations, among others, she said. The measures also include integration of Ayushman Arogya Mandir with TB screening and treatment services, private sector engagement with incentives for notification and management of TB cases, scaling up molecular diagnostic laboratories to sub-district levels, expansion of coverage under the Nikshay Poshan Yojana for nutritional support to TB patients, providing additional nutritional, diagnostic and vocational support to TB patients and household contacts under the Nikshya Mitra initiative, Patel said.

