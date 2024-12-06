Left Menu

Boy who suffocated in crowd at Pushpa 2 theatre in Hyderabad still in critical condition

An eight-year-old boy, who suffocated and fell unconscious as crowds jostled at a theatre during the premiere show of actor Allu Arjuns Pushpa 2 The Rule, still remains in critical condition, doctors at the hospital treating him said on Friday.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-12-2024 21:12 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 21:12 IST
Boy who suffocated in crowd at Pushpa 2 theatre in Hyderabad still in critical condition
  • Country:
  • India

An eight-year-old boy, who suffocated and fell unconscious as crowds jostled at a theatre during the premiere show of actor Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule, still remains in critical condition, doctors at the hospital treating him said on Friday. The boy's 35-year-old mother died of asphyxiation in the incident which took place on Wednesday night when a large number of fans thronged the Sandhya theatre here to have a glimpse of the actor. The city police have registered a case against Allu Arjun, his security team and the theatre management under sections 105 and 118(1) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Chikkadpally police station based on the complaint by the deceased's family. "(The) Child has persistent fever spikes necessitating higher antibiotics. Child has been started on NG (nasogastric tube) feeds which he is tolerating well with adequate urine output showing some glimpse of hope. However, the condition remains critical, and the patient is under intensive care and close monitoring as the medical team works to stabilise him further," the hospital said in a statement. The boy who was brought to the hospital in a semi conscious state after receiving CPR from police and bystanders on Wednesday presented with low oxygen saturation and irregular breathing, requiring immediate intubation and ventilation, it said. Currently he is on mechanical ventilator requiring minimal settings and minimal ionotropic support, neurologically (GCS E3VTM4 ) improving with no clinical seizures, it added. When contacted Akshansh Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (central zone) told PTI that the police are collecting more evidence regarding the incident. Meanwhile, a proposed press conference by the Pushpa 2 team today was cancelled without assigning any reason.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024