Left Menu

Dominican Republic seizes record 9.5 tons of cocaine

"As demand grows, traffickers are ramping up efforts to meet it, turning to the Caribbean as an ideal conduit for smuggling cocaine to Europe," InSight Crime said in an analysis in late November, noting that large Dominican transport hubs provide extensive opportunities to traffickers.

Reuters | Updated: 07-12-2024 05:57 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 05:57 IST
Dominican Republic seizes record 9.5 tons of cocaine

The Dominican Republic on Friday reported its largest ever cocaine seizure, saying it found some 9.5 metric tons of cocaine hidden in a banana shipment that arrived at a port in Santo Domingo, the capital. Carlos Denvers, the National Drug Control Directorate's communications chief, told a press conference that authorities had discovered 320 bags containing some 9,528 kilograms of cocaine, which they estimated was valued at some $250 million.

"Early investigations show that a container carrying bananas arrived from Guatemala," Denvers said. "Many unknown individuals tried to transfer the drugs to another container that would be shipped on a vessel to Belgium." He said it was the country's largest seizure, topping a 2,580-kg seizure in 2006 in Santo Domingo's Caucedo port, the same port where the latest shipment was discovered.

InSight Crime, a foundation that analyzes organized crime, has warned that record-breaking seizures made this year suggest the Caribbean is resurfacing as a major trafficking route from Colombia to Europe, where consumption is estimated to have more than doubled between 2011 and last year. "As demand grows, traffickers are ramping up efforts to meet it, turning to the Caribbean as an ideal conduit for smuggling cocaine to Europe," InSight Crime said in an analysis in late November, noting that large Dominican transport hubs provide extensive opportunities to traffickers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024