Karnataka Government Launches Probe into Maternal Deaths

The Karnataka government has initiated an investigation into the maternal deaths that have occurred at Ballari Hospital and other regions across the state. A four-member panel, including top officials and medical experts, has been formed to carry out the probe.

The panel, led by Karnataka Skill Development Corporation Managing Director M Kanagavalli, consists of Assistant Drug Controller Venkatesh, Dr Aseema Banu from Bangalore Medical College, and a senior pharmacology professor appointed by the Vice Chancellor of the Rajiv Gandhi University Health Sciences. Their mandate is to scrutinize the series of events related to the procurement and quality control of the Intravenous Fluid Ringer Lactate.

The inquiry will delve into the internal processes of the Karnataka State Medical Supplies Corporation, aiming to identify any lapses in protocol. The panel will also benchmark the state's practices against those in Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan and recommend improvements to ensure robust standards for public health facilities.

