Left Menu

Karnataka Government Launches Probe into Maternal Deaths

The Karnataka government has constituted a four-member panel to investigate maternal deaths in Ballari and elsewhere in the state. The panel will review the KSMSCL's processes regarding the purchase and quality control of Intravenous Fluid Ringer Lactate and outline any procedural failures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-12-2024 18:11 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 18:11 IST
Karnataka Government Launches Probe into Maternal Deaths
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government has initiated an investigation into the maternal deaths that have occurred at Ballari Hospital and other regions across the state. A four-member panel, including top officials and medical experts, has been formed to carry out the probe.

The panel, led by Karnataka Skill Development Corporation Managing Director M Kanagavalli, consists of Assistant Drug Controller Venkatesh, Dr Aseema Banu from Bangalore Medical College, and a senior pharmacology professor appointed by the Vice Chancellor of the Rajiv Gandhi University Health Sciences. Their mandate is to scrutinize the series of events related to the procurement and quality control of the Intravenous Fluid Ringer Lactate.

The inquiry will delve into the internal processes of the Karnataka State Medical Supplies Corporation, aiming to identify any lapses in protocol. The panel will also benchmark the state's practices against those in Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan and recommend improvements to ensure robust standards for public health facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024