Metropolis Healthcare's Strategic Leap: Acquiring Core Diagnostics to Expand Cancer Testing

In a strategic move to bolster its cancer testing capabilities, Metropolis Healthcare will acquire Core Diagnostics for Rs 247 crore, the company announced on Monday.

The acquisition, which has been approved by the board of Metropolis, will make Core Diagnostics a wholly owned subsidiary, as per the regulatory filing.

This acquisition aims to enhance Metropolis' footprint in northern and eastern India, leveraging Core's strong connections with cancer specialists and hospitals.

(With inputs from agencies.)