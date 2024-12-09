Metropolis Healthcare's Strategic Leap: Acquiring Core Diagnostics to Expand Cancer Testing
Metropolis Healthcare is acquiring Core Diagnostics for Rs 247 crore to enhance its cancer testing capabilities and broaden its presence in northern and eastern India. The acquisition, approved by Metropolis' board, will make Core Diagnostics a wholly owned subsidiary, reinforcing leadership in advanced cancer testing nationwide.
In a strategic move to bolster its cancer testing capabilities, Metropolis Healthcare will acquire Core Diagnostics for Rs 247 crore, the company announced on Monday.
The acquisition, which has been approved by the board of Metropolis, will make Core Diagnostics a wholly owned subsidiary, as per the regulatory filing.
This acquisition aims to enhance Metropolis' footprint in northern and eastern India, leveraging Core's strong connections with cancer specialists and hospitals.
