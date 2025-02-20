Left Menu

India's Cost-Effective Space Magic: S Somanath's Insights

Former ISRO Chairman S Somanath discussed India's cost-effective strategies for space missions, emphasizing the country's ability to significantly reduce expenses compared to the US. He highlighted the potential for private sector involvement to increase India's role in the global space economy from 2% to 10%.

In a recent discussion, former ISRO Chairman S Somanath emphasized the cost-effectiveness of India's space programs compared to those of the US. He pointed out that India spends five times less to achieve similar objectives, as seen in the joint NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) mission. The project aims to map the globe and study changes in Earth's ecosystems.

Somanath encouraged greater private sector participation to enhance India's contribution to the global space economy, which could expand from 2% to 10%. He identified India's knack for reducing development costs through simulations and high-end manufacturing as a crucial factor in maintaining cost-efficient space missions.

Despite material costs, Somanath argued that India's approach effectively brings down development expenses. He stressed the importance of transitioning technology to the private sector to boost space innovation and investment, pushing for a larger role in the global space economy.

