Controversial Policy in Military Spending Bill Passes House

The U.S. House of Representatives has approved a landmark defense policy bill with a historic $895 billion allocated for annual military expenditure. The contentious policy targeting gender-affirming care for transgender children is part of the legislation, sparking debate. The bill was approved by a vote of 281-140, moving it to the Democrat-controlled Senate for further deliberation.

Among its provisions, the 1,800-page National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) addresses standard military priorities, such as equipment purchases and competition with nations like China and Russia. This year's bill stands out for significantly improving the quality of life for service members, featuring a 14.5% pay raise for the lowest-ranking troops and 4.5% for others, alongside authorizations for constructing military housing, schools, and childcare facilities.

Significantly, the bill prohibits TRICARE, the military health program, from covering gender-affirming care for the transgender children of service members if it might risk sterilization. The inclusion of this provision highlights the political focus on transgender issues in the U.S., with Republicans signaling their intention to keep it in the public discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)