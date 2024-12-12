Left Menu

Brazilian President Successfully Undergoes Second Brain Procedure

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva had a second successful brain procedure following emergency surgery earlier this week. Doctors performed a middle meningeal artery embolization to prevent future bleeding linked to a previous fall. Lula is now awake and communicating well after the operation.

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva underwent a successful second brain procedure on Thursday morning, according to his physician, after an emergency surgery earlier in the week.

Roberto Kalil Filho informed reporters, "The president is awake and speaking," following the one-hour surgery. Medical staff at Sao Paulo's Sirio-Libanes Hospital originally conducted a two-hour operation on Tuesday to address bleeding linked to a fall in late October.

The recent procedure, known as a middle meningeal artery embolization, aimed to reduce the risk of further bleeding. Doctor Kalil stated that the operation was successful and further details would be provided at a morning press conference.

