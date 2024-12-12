Health Sector Faces Challenges Amid Drug Trials, Legislation, and Climate Concerns
Recent developments in the health sector include a dosing pause in Keros Therapeutics' drug trial, Corcept Therapeutics' ALS drug failure, Lonza's strategic shift, and malaria's rise in Africa. Legislative actions challenge pharmacy benefit managers, while health executives grapple with patient frustrations, and innovative blood cancer treatments show promise.
Health news is witnessing pivotal shifts as Keros Therapeutics pauses its blood pressure drug trial due to safety concerns, causing a sharp stock drop. Corcept Therapeutics' ALS drug trial also faced setbacks, failing to achieve its main objective.
Meanwhile, Swiss drugmaker Lonza plans to exit its capsules and health ingredients business to focus on contract development after pandemic-induced supply declines. Global climate challenges prompt Amazon and Pfizer to seek collaborations to mitigate health risks.
Additionally, African children bear the brunt of rising malaria cases. U.S. healthcare faces legislative scrutiny as a bill targets drug middlemen, while health executives confront public outrage following a high-profile murder case. Innovative blood cancer treatments continue to offer hope in this turbulent landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
