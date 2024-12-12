Left Menu

Trump's Vaccine Controversy: A Renewed Debate on Autism Link

President-elect Donald Trump discusses potential vaccine policy changes with nominee Robert F. Kennedy Jr., including reconsidering childhood vaccination programs due to autism concerns. Despite widespread discrediting of the vaccine-autism link, Trump emphasizes the need to re-evaluate vaccine risks. The debate reverberates amid scientific consensus ensuring vaccines' safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 22:25 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 22:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent interview, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump signaled a controversial potential shift in vaccine policy, revealing that he would consult Robert F. Kennedy Jr. about possibly ending childhood vaccination programs. Trump expressed concerns about the rising autism rate, suggesting a re-evaluation of vaccine effects.

Although scientific consensus maintains vaccines do not cause autism, Trump stated, "we're going to have a big discussion," leaving the door open for change. Kennedy, known for opposing vaccine mandates, has sown doubt about vaccine safety despite debunked studies and criticism from health experts.

If Kennedy assumes the role of running the Department of Health and Human Services, he will influence vaccination recommendations. As discussions unfold, health professionals warn that altering vaccination protocols could lead to outbreaks of diseases like measles. Trump, however, insists on reassessing any potential vaccine risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

