Trump's Vaccine Controversy: A Renewed Debate on Autism Link

In a recent interview, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump signaled a controversial potential shift in vaccine policy, revealing that he would consult Robert F. Kennedy Jr. about possibly ending childhood vaccination programs. Trump expressed concerns about the rising autism rate, suggesting a re-evaluation of vaccine effects.

Although scientific consensus maintains vaccines do not cause autism, Trump stated, "we're going to have a big discussion," leaving the door open for change. Kennedy, known for opposing vaccine mandates, has sown doubt about vaccine safety despite debunked studies and criticism from health experts.

If Kennedy assumes the role of running the Department of Health and Human Services, he will influence vaccination recommendations. As discussions unfold, health professionals warn that altering vaccination protocols could lead to outbreaks of diseases like measles. Trump, however, insists on reassessing any potential vaccine risks.

