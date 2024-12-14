Left Menu

Tragic Sea Incident Near Gavdos: Migrant Rescue and Recovery Efforts Intensify

Greek authorities have recovered one body and rescued 39 migrants after a boat capsized near Gavdos in the Mediterranean. A search operation is ongoing, with many still missing. Separate rescue efforts retrieved 135 migrants from nearby waters, as boats reportedly departed from Libya.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 14-12-2024 14:31 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 14:31 IST
In a distressing maritime incident, Greek authorities have retrieved the body of a man and successfully rescued 39 migrants after their boat capsized near Gavdos in the Mediterranean. The coastguard reported the incident on Saturday, launching extensive search efforts using vessels and aircraft, as several people remain unaccounted for.

On the same day, migrant rescues continued with a Malta-flagged cargo vessel saving 47 individuals approximately 40 nautical miles off Gavdos, while a tanker recovered another 88 migrants about 28 nautical miles away. Initial coastguard reports suggest both boats departed from Libya together.

The region, a known gateway to the European Union for those fleeing the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, has experienced an uptick in such perilous journeys over the past year, reminiscent of the migrant crisis in 2015-2016. The remote waters off Crete and Gavdos continue to witness an increase in shipwrecks and rescue operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

