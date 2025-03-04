Left Menu

Mission Mediterranean: Migrants Rescued from Perilous Gas Platform

Over 30 migrants, including children, were rescued by the Sea-Watch charity organization after being stranded on a gas platform in the Mediterranean for four days. The rescue highlights ongoing issues faced by sea migrants escaping from Libya, amidst controversial agreements between European governments and North African countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 23:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Sea-Watch charity vessel successfully rescued over 30 migrants, including two children, who had been left stranded for four days on a gas platform in the Mediterranean Sea near Tunisia. The operation was completed by the Sea-Watch ship Aurora, which set off from Lampedusa to bring the individuals to safety.

A reconnaissance aircraft, also operated by Sea-Watch, spotted the stranded group on the Miskar platform last Saturday after their dinghy drifted away, leaving them without shelter or assistance. Conditions were dire, with reports from the group indicating one fatality and several illnesses during their ordeal.

This rescue occurs amid a backdrop of European and North African agreements aimed at curbing irregular migration routes, despite significant criticism from human rights organizations over their potential humanitarian impacts. Alarm Phone, a sea migrants' helpline group, highlighted the challenges faced by these migrants in their attempt to flee Libya.

