Mission Mediterranean: Migrants Rescued from Perilous Gas Platform

A Sea-Watch charity vessel successfully rescued over 30 migrants, including two children, who had been left stranded for four days on a gas platform in the Mediterranean Sea near Tunisia. The operation was completed by the Sea-Watch ship Aurora, which set off from Lampedusa to bring the individuals to safety.

A reconnaissance aircraft, also operated by Sea-Watch, spotted the stranded group on the Miskar platform last Saturday after their dinghy drifted away, leaving them without shelter or assistance. Conditions were dire, with reports from the group indicating one fatality and several illnesses during their ordeal.

This rescue occurs amid a backdrop of European and North African agreements aimed at curbing irregular migration routes, despite significant criticism from human rights organizations over their potential humanitarian impacts. Alarm Phone, a sea migrants' helpline group, highlighted the challenges faced by these migrants in their attempt to flee Libya.

