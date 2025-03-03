Left Menu

Libya Reopens Oil Fields: A New Era in Exploration

Libya is set to hold its first oil exploration bidding round in 17 years, as announced by Masoud Suleman, acting NOC Chairman. Despite past instability, major oil companies are resuming activities. Libya's crude production is nearing pre-war levels, aiming to reach 1.6 million bpd soon.

Libya is marking a pivotal moment by announcing its first oil exploration bidding round in over 17 years. Masoud Suleman, the acting Chairman of the National Oil Corporation (NOC), made the announcement in a televised address, highlighting a significant move for the North African nation seeking to rejuvenate its energy sector.

The country, ranked as Africa's second-largest oil producer, has been fraught with challenges following the 2011 overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi. Post-Gaddafi, disputes among rival factions often disrupted oil operations, leading to considerable oilfield shutdowns and economic instability.

Despite the turbulent past, major oil players like Eni, BP, and Repsol have resumed exploration activities in Libya. Notably, Eni also secured an $8 billion gas deal with NOC this year. As Libya targets an ambitious output increase to 1.6 million bpd, current production stands at over 1.4 million bpd, showing promising progress.

