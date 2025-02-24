Left Menu

Rising Tides: Limpet Mines Threaten Mediterranean Shipping

Limpet mines are suspected to have damaged several oil tankers in the Mediterranean since January. The incidents signal a potential new maritime threat in the region. Investigation reveals at least five vessels, including Greek tankers, were affected. The situation is under Greek and Italian scrutiny as security concerns grow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-02-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 22:24 IST
Rising Tides: Limpet Mines Threaten Mediterranean Shipping
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A series of mysterious explosions have damaged at least five oil tankers, including two Greek-managed vessels, in the Mediterranean Sea since January. Investigations suggest limpets, magnet-attached explosives, could be the cause, igniting new security concerns in typically stable waters.

The Greek-managed Seacharm and Seajewel tankers were among those damaged in incidents that pointed to limpet mines as the culprit. These mines, attached to hulls with magnets, are suspected of having detonated using timers. Greek and Italian authorities are rigorously pursuing the source of these attacks.

Witnesses and maritime security sources speculate that explosive devices are behind the damage, but the responsible party remains unknown. As inquiries continue, the rising threat calls for increased vigilance in already strained international waters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

 Global
2
Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

 Global
3
Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Student

Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Stu...

 Global
4
EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025