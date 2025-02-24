Rising Tides: Limpet Mines Threaten Mediterranean Shipping

A series of mysterious explosions have damaged at least five oil tankers, including two Greek-managed vessels, in the Mediterranean Sea since January. Investigations suggest limpets, magnet-attached explosives, could be the cause, igniting new security concerns in typically stable waters.

The Greek-managed Seacharm and Seajewel tankers were among those damaged in incidents that pointed to limpet mines as the culprit. These mines, attached to hulls with magnets, are suspected of having detonated using timers. Greek and Italian authorities are rigorously pursuing the source of these attacks.

Witnesses and maritime security sources speculate that explosive devices are behind the damage, but the responsible party remains unknown. As inquiries continue, the rising threat calls for increased vigilance in already strained international waters.

(With inputs from agencies.)