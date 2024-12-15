Left Menu

Heroic Navy Rescue: Airlifting Lifeline in the Sky

A 61-year-old critically ill patient was airlifted from Agatti Island, Lakshadweep, by an Indian Navy Dornier aircraft amidst adverse weather conditions. The urgent medical evacuation was executed late Saturday night, ensuring the patient reached Kochi for necessary treatment by early Sunday morning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 15-12-2024 15:05 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 15:05 IST
Heroic Navy Rescue: Airlifting Lifeline in the Sky
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic rescue mission, a critically ill 61-year-old patient was airlifted from Agatti Island in Lakshadweep. The daring evacuation was carried out amidst challenging weather conditions, as officials confirmed on Sunday.

We made the urgent call late Saturday night, deploying an Indian Navy Dornier aircraft from INS Garuda for the rescue mission. The quick response was critical given the patient's condition, noted a Defence spokesperson in a detailed post on social platform 'X'.

The aircraft successfully landed in Kochi at 3.30 am Sunday, securing the patient's transfer to local medical facilities for imperative treatment, the spokesperson added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing African Healthcare Systems Through Digital Health Data Innovation

The Multiplier Effect: Why Firm Size is Key to Public Investment Success in Peru

Honduras VAT Reform Reduces Tax Burden but Fails to Boost Firm Performance

Addressing Poverty and Inequality in El Salvador: Strategies for Sustainable Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024