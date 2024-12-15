Heroic Navy Rescue: Airlifting Lifeline in the Sky
A 61-year-old critically ill patient was airlifted from Agatti Island, Lakshadweep, by an Indian Navy Dornier aircraft amidst adverse weather conditions. The urgent medical evacuation was executed late Saturday night, ensuring the patient reached Kochi for necessary treatment by early Sunday morning.
In a dramatic rescue mission, a critically ill 61-year-old patient was airlifted from Agatti Island in Lakshadweep. The daring evacuation was carried out amidst challenging weather conditions, as officials confirmed on Sunday.
We made the urgent call late Saturday night, deploying an Indian Navy Dornier aircraft from INS Garuda for the rescue mission. The quick response was critical given the patient's condition, noted a Defence spokesperson in a detailed post on social platform 'X'.
The aircraft successfully landed in Kochi at 3.30 am Sunday, securing the patient's transfer to local medical facilities for imperative treatment, the spokesperson added.
