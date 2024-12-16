Karnataka's New Initiative to Curb Caesarean Deliveries and Foeticide

Karnataka's Health Minister, Dinesh Gundu Rao, has announced an upcoming programme aimed at curbing the rising rate of caesarean deliveries in the state, currently at 46%.

The state government is also intensifying measures against foeticide, with 136 violations of the PCPNDT Act registered, new inspections, and a higher reward for informers reporting illegal activities.

The announcements include rigorous monitoring systems and the use of technology to track sex ratio data, indicating Karnataka's significant legal and health policy shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)