Health News Highlights: Drug Concerns, Strategic Investments, and Regulatory Challenges

Concerns have surfaced regarding Novo Nordisk's diabetes drug, Ozempic, after two Danish studies suggested it might be associated with a rare eye disease. Danish health authorities have requested a review by the EU's regulator to investigate these findings, raising alarm over its safety for type 2 diabetes patients.

A coalition of health advocates is opposing Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s nomination for a leading health position in the U.S. Critics cite his controversial vaccine stance as a potential risk to health policies. Several organizations are working to prevent his confirmation by lobbying against him to selected U.S. senators.

The investment strategy of Novo Nordisk includes a $1.2 billion commitment to establish a new production plant in Denmark for rare disease drugs. The facility will focus on treatments for conditions like haemophilia, enhancing the company's capabilities in manufacturing various rare disease medications.

