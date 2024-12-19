First Severe U.S. Bird Flu Case Raises New Alarms
The U.S. reports its first severe human case of bird flu in a Louisiana resident linked to a non-commercial poultry flock. The H5N1 virus continues to spread, infecting dairy cattle and farm workers in multiple states. California declares a state of emergency as the outbreak worsens.
The United States has recorded its first severe human case of bird flu, involving a Louisiana resident now critically hospitalized, reportedly after contact with an infected backyard poultry flock. This case underscores the escalating H5N1 virus threat, which has already prompted emergency measures in California.
California has declared a state of emergency in response to the H5N1 virus's spread, targeting infected dairy herds and workers. Despite federal and state efforts, containment has faltered due to farmer resistance and the virus's rapid escalation, necessitating intensified control strategies.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention emphasize the generally low risk to the public, citing 61 confirmed human cases since April, primarily among dairy farm workers. Ongoing genotypic analyses reveal the virus's varied strains infecting humans and animals, complicating containment efforts nationwide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
