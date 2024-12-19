Mysterious Outbreak in Congo: Malaria or a New Virus?

A potential viral outbreak in western Congo is raising alarm as health officials report over 592 cases, with 37 confirmed deaths in health facilities. The majority of these cases have tested positive for malaria, but authorities are investigating the presence of a possible new virus.

Dr. Ngashi Ngongo from Africa's CDC suggests that the outbreak could be 'severe malaria on a background of malnutrition' or potentially a 'viral infection occurring alongside malaria.' The remote location of Panzi, where the outbreak emerged, has hindered swift medical response and accurate diagnostics.

In response, teams from the World Health Organization and Congo's National Rapid Response Team have been deployed to collect further samples. Despite the challenges, including low vaccination rates and historical health epidemics, efforts continue to identify the cause of this deadly outbreak affecting mostly children under 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)