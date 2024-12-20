Rwanda Triumphs Over Marburg Virus Outbreak

Rwanda announced the official end of its Marburg virus outbreak, as declared by Health Minister Sabin Nsanzimana at a news conference on Friday.

The announcement comes 42 days after the last patient was declared virus-free, meeting the World Health Organization's criteria for ending an outbreak.

Rwanda confirmed its first cases in mid-September, experiencing 66 confirmed cases, with 15 resulting deaths and 51 recoveries during the outbreak period.

