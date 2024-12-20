Rwanda Triumphs Over Marburg Virus Outbreak
Rwanda has declared the end to its Marburg virus outbreak after the last patient recovered 42 days ago. The Health Minister, Sabin Nsanzimana, announced the conclusion of the outbreak, which saw 66 confirmed cases, 15 fatalities, and 51 recoveries. The WHO guidelines confirm the outbreak's end.
Rwanda announced the official end of its Marburg virus outbreak, as declared by Health Minister Sabin Nsanzimana at a news conference on Friday.
The announcement comes 42 days after the last patient was declared virus-free, meeting the World Health Organization's criteria for ending an outbreak.
Rwanda confirmed its first cases in mid-September, experiencing 66 confirmed cases, with 15 resulting deaths and 51 recoveries during the outbreak period.
(With inputs from agencies.)
